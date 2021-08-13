South Park creators say they’ve reached agreement to buy Casa Bonita

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, are going to buy Casa Bonita, the Mexican theme restaurant made famous across the world by one of the show's episodes.

It's a win for fans of South Park, and Parker and Stone say it'll be a win for people who have always wanted better food from Casa Bonita. The pair said during a live stream conversation with Gov. Jared Polis on Friday that they reached an agreement to buy Casa Bonita.

Casa Bonita, famed for its indoor cliff divers, closed when the COVID-19 pandemic began. In April, Casa Bonita filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, which allows companies the chance to propose a plan of reorganization to keep their business alive and pay creditors over time.

Parker and Stone previously told The Hollywood Reporter they have big plans for the restaurant in addition to the food improvements. They also told Polis they plan on diving off the cliff to celebrate the purchase.