South Park creators say they want to buy Casa Bonita

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are trying to buy Casa Bonita.

“We want to buy Casa Bonita and treat it right. I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic,” Parker told THR during an interview Wednesday.

Casa Bonita, famed for its indoor cliff divers, closed when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In April, Casa Bonita filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, which allows companies the chance to propose a plan of reorganization to keep their business alive and pay creditors over time.

Since then, a group called Save Casa Bonita has been trying to raise enough funds to either buy the restaurant or be involved with running the restaurant.

In June, the group bought up a portion of the debt and freed up money to pay a mariachi band, a food distributor, and a janitorial supply company.

As of July 28, Save Casa Bonita has raised more than $67,000 through GoFundMe.

The official "South Park" Twitter acknowledged the potential purchase of Casa Bonita through a video.

"Trey Parker and Matt Stone are attempting to become the new owners of Casa Bonita, the beloved landmark Colorado restaurant featured in their show, South Park." Read more in this exclusive interview with @THR: https://t.co/Y21iPc17fS pic.twitter.com/eWQMLGZmQI — South Park (@SouthPark) July 28, 2021

Parker told THR if the sale happens, the pair, along with additional unidentified Colorado-based restaurateurs, has big plans for Casa Bonita. That will include making the food better and making Black Bart's Cave bigger.

