Autopsy report: 4-year-old died in Manitou Springs hotel due to fentanyl overdose

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The four-year-old child who died in a Manitou Springs hotel room in late July apparently drank a powder drink mix that ended up turning into a fentanyl overdose, according to new documents obtained by KRDO.

We obtained an autopsy report that identified the victim as Jayden Molitor. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced earlier this week that detectives were investigating Molitor's death as criminal child abuse.

According to a search warrant obtained by KRDO, detectives went to the EconoLodge Hotel on Manitou Ave. just after 12 a.m. on July 25 and found Molitor dead. Officers also found other children associated with the victim's family in another room.

Detectives say the children ate dinner shortly after 11 p.m. on July 24, and one child saw Molitor pick up an open grape Kool-Aid packet then eat it after dinner, according to a search warrant affidavit. One witness told investigators that the children would stay in one room while the mother would hang out in another room. The children's grandmother was in a third room.

According to the affidavit, the child's mother told detectives she went for a walk to the convenience store and while there, she was informed that the child was dead.

An autopsy report says that Molitor had enough fentanyl in his system to cause a fatal overdose in an adult. The autopsy report said that the death appeared to be an accident.

The mother wasn't identified in the search warrant affidavit, and no arrests were announced as of Thursday afternoon.