Investigators: Child died due to neglect

News

El Paso County Sheriff's detectives have concluded that a child who was found dead in July, died as a result of abuse and neglect.

Manitou Springs Police called county resources to assist in the death investigation, after a four-year-old child was found dead in a hotel within the 100 block of Manitou Avenue, just before midnight on July 24, 2021. Detectives interviewed witnesses, and searched three rooms at the Manitou Springs hotel.

While nothing suspicious was found during the preliminary investigation, on August 10th, it was determined that the child died as a result of child abuse and neglect resulting in death.

The El Paso County Coroner, in July, did not determine a cause of death for the child; however, the status is expected to be updated by the Coroner's Office shortly.

As of Tuesday night, it was unclear if anyone had been arrested in connection with the case.