Suspect arrested for vandalism at Manitou Springs cemetery

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After more than 50 monuments and grave sites were vandalized at a Manitou Springs cemetery, police say they've arrested a suspect.

According to an update from the Manitou Springs Police Department, Landon Wayne Johnston was arrested in early July, but the arrest wasn't announced until Thursday.

Johnston is accused of toppling and damaging the grave sites at Crystal Valley Cemetery on May 26. We first reported the vandalism and subsequent search for a suspect.

“We are delighted to be able to make an arrest regarding the cemetery vandalism case," said MSPD interim chief Bill Otto. "The Crystal Valley Cemetery is a historic point of interest in our community, and it pains us to see the damage done to the sacred property.”

Johnston faces charges of felony criminal mischief, defacing property, and second-degree criminal tampering. He's not currently listed in the El Paso County Jail.

MSPD said the investigation is still ongoing but no other suspects have been identified. Police said if anyone has information about other people being involved in the vandalism, they should call 719-685-5407.