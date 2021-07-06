Suspects identified in string of gym burglaries across Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After our story about a string of burglaries by two women targeting cars at local gyms, the Colorado Springs Police Department got a tip that led to the identity of both suspects.

The women have been burglarizing vehicles at several gyms in Colorado Springs, including 24 Hour Fitness, the YMCA, Life Time, Planet Fitness, and Villa Sport. The two women smashed the back windows of vehicles, remove wallets, purses, and other items. They immediately went to Wal-Mart, Home Depot, and other locations and use the stolen credit cards.

CSPD told KRDO on Tuesday that a viewer saw our story and was able to identify the two women. Investigators got arrest warrants for 28-year-old Brittney Smith and 33-year-old Jamie Aragon for first-degree criminal trespass and identity theft.

Both suspects were still wanted as of Tuesday, and CSPD asked for anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 719-444-7000.