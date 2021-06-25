Two women burglarizing cars at several gyms, using stolen credit cards

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department needs help identifying two female suspects. The women have been burglarizing motor vehicles at several gyms in Colorado Springs, including 24 Hour Fitness, the YMCA, Life Time, Planet Fitness, and Villa Sport.

The two women have smashed the back window and remove wallets, purses, and other items. They have then gone immediately to Wal-Mart, Home Depot, and other locations and use the stolen credit cards. These incidents have occurred Thursday morning between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.





If you have any information, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.