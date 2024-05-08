Mild and breezy this afternoon

Things are looking up for your Wednesday... mild temps and lighter winds.

TODAY: We'll see sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs ranging from the low-60s to the low-70s across southern Colorado. NW winds 10-15 gusting 25 to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight. We may see a few showers tomorrow morning over the Palmer Divide and areas west of Colorado Springs.

EXTENDED: The coolest days will be Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s with rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures gradually warmer this weekend with daily shower and thunderstorm activity through the end of the weekend.

