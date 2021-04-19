Man found in street with gunshot wound to the chest

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - CSPD said a man was found lying in the street on Potter Drive Sunday evening, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said they received a report of a shooting around 6:30 Sunday evening at 551 Potter Drive. According to investigators, when officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

Medical personnel responded and transported the victim to a local hospital and as of the writing of this article, the man was last said to be in serious but stable condition.

Detectives from the CSPD's Violent Crimes Section have taken over the investigation and at this time, have no additional details or information about the case.