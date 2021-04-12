Police arrest another suspect in Trinidad bomb attack

According to court documents, Leah Armijo was identified as a suspect in an explosion that happened on Feb. 8.

During that incident, a man who was walking near the Trinidad Apartments on North Avenue picked up a box that said there were wedding rings inside. When he opened it, an explosion shot metal shrapnel directly into his eye, face, and chest; he also lost several fingers on his left hand, according to police documents.

Investigators started getting information from witnesses, and one officer spotted Jonathon Armijo taking out garbage at around the time of the explosion. Police found a receipt in the trash for a purchase at Walmart on Feb. 6, and investigators learned that Armijo and a woman -- presumed to be Leah Armijo -- bought 15 CO2 cartridges, at least four wooden containers, and plastic weld.

According to Trinidad police, Leah Armijo posted a $45,000 cash or surety bond on the same day that she was arrested.