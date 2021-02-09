Accused Trinidad bomber had history of booby traps, cruelty to animals

Top Stories

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators say Jonathon Armijo was able to buy all the materials he needed at Walmart for two bombs that injured one man and maimed another this past week. The man who was maimed, 20-year-old Diego Hurtado, found a small wooden box with a note on top of it when walking near the Trinidad Apartments on North Avenue. When he opened it, an explosion shot metal shrapnel directly into his eyeball, along with puncturing his chest and face. It also cost Hurtado multiple fingers on his left hand, according to police records. Armijo, 27, was arrested after investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies linked him to two violent yet seemingly random bombings in the small Colorado border town.

According to the affidavit for Armijo's arrest, officers were called to the explosion that left Hurtado injured at about 1:25 a.m. Monday. Officers found a woman screaming, "Help him." That's when officers found Hurtado covered in blood. Hurtado was being helped by another man at the scene.

The witness who was helping Hurtado said that the victim had picked up a box in an empty parking space and held it while walking through the parking lot before he opened it. The explosion happened, and Hurtado was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators were able to identify Armijo after one officer spotted him disposing of trash at around the time of the explosion on Monday. Police looked through the trash and found several items like latex gloves and medical gauze, along with a receipt with Armijo's name on it.

Police followed up on the receipt and tracked down the original purchase at Walmart. Agents learned that Armijo and a woman bought 15 CO2 cartridges, at least four wooden containers, and plastic weld on Feb. 6.

Investigators also figured that this case was very similar to another explosion incident at the same Walmart where the items were purchased.

Police said on Feb. 5, a victim found a small box sitting underneath his camper trailer, and when he went to open it, it exploded in his face. A witness reportedly had to pull out a piece of metal that was lodged in his eyebrow, according to the affidavit.

During that incident, police found evidence including wooden pieces from the box, batteries, wires, glass, and metal shavings.

About 12 hours after the explosion on Feb. 8, police arrested Armijo and brought him in for questioning. That's when he admitted to purchasing metal BBs, CO2 cartridges, and the wooden boxes. He also admitted to building the devices, and was able to draw reproductions of the explosives used at Walmart and outside of Trinidad Apartments, according to the affidavit.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jonathon claimed he never used the explosive devices, only admitting that he built them and gave them to someone he knows. He identified that person as both "Jose Cuervo" and "Joseph Romero."

Jonathon did tell police that he knew the first victim, and he said he sold him a guitar that he was never paid for, according to the affidavit.

According to court records, Armijo was awaiting trial for a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals that occurred in early 2020. Police noted that he had a history of cruelty to animals, along with setting "booby traps" that were rigged to kill or wound animals.

Armijo is facing two charges of attempted first-degree murder along with two charges of possession of explosives