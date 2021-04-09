Colorado Springs Police find man dead after shooting near Uintah Street

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man was found dead Friday after a reported shooting that happened just west of Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the shooting was reported near Uintah Street and Delaware Drive. Officers found one man deceased.

At this time, it's not clear if a suspect is in custody. Police said more information would be released in an update in the near future.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.