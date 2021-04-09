Car stolen at local gym; flyers from other gyms found in glovebox

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A Colorado Springs woman has a warning to fellow gym-goers after her car keys were stolen from her gym locker at VASA Fitness off north Nevada when she forgot to lock it.

Briana Chamness says it’s what she found in the glovebox after her car was recovered that has her concerned for others.

“I kept a folder inside my glovebox of all my recent car paperwork and inside that folder were a bunch of different pamphlets to different gyms,“ said Chamness.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirms the car was stolen from a gym and recovered at a hotel.

