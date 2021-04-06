Colorado Renaissance Festival announces dates for 2021 season

Top Stories

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Renaissance Festival announced the dates for their 2021 summer festival.

According to festival officials, after working closely with the City of Larkspur, and monitoring the continuing changing Covid-19 situation, the Renaissance Festival decided Tuesday that will open their gates on July 3, 2021 and will run for 8 consecutive weekends.

For more information, you can visit their website here.