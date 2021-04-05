Wait is likely over for Social Security recipients awaiting stimulus payment

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The Internal Revenue Service announced that payments have started going out to Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries who do not normally file tax returns.

The IRS anticipates the majority of these payments will be sent electronically and received on Wednesday, April 7. Some were dispersed over the weekend.

"Most Social Security retirement and disability beneficiaries, railroad retirees and recipients of veterans benefits who are eligible for an Economic Impact Payment do not need to take any action to receive a payment. These payments will be automatic. Like the previous Economic Impact Payments, Social Security and other federal beneficiaries will generally receive this third payment the same way that they receive their regular benefits." Internal Revenue Service

However, the IRS says some federal benefit recipients may need to file a 2020 tax return, even if they don't usually file, to provide information the IRS needs to send payments for any qualified dependent.

