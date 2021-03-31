Free Minari screenings kick off tomorrow for health care workers, leaders

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- – Vanguard Skin Specialists, a dermatology and plastic surgery practice with locations in Colorado Springs, Canon City, Pueblo, announced it will be hosting a series of complimentary movie screenings of Oscar-nominated Minari for local front line health care workers, first responders, teachers, and community leaders.

The initiative will kick off with a red-carpet private screening to celebrate community heroes, on April 1st at 4:45 pm at the Roadhouse Cinema, 3030 N Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80907.

Leisle Chung, CEO, Vanguard Skin Specialists, is the sister to Lee Isaac Chung, the Minari writer and director.

Minari follows a Korean American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

The film is inspired by the life of Lee Isaac Chung, the movie’s writer, and director. Chung’s father, mother, and sister, Leisle Chung, CEO, Vanguard Skin Specialists, live in Colorado Springs.

Chung was born in Denver before his family moved to Lincoln, Arkansas in the 1980s. Minari has taken home a Golden Globe for Best Film - Foreign Language, the U.S. Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at Sundance Film Festival, and is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Original Score.

Vanguard will host more than a dozen complimentary screening events in southern Colorado, including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Woodland Park, for front-line health care workers, first responders, teachers, and community leaders to express their gratitude for the sacrifices they made during this challenging year.

There are additional screenings available to the public at the following locations next week.

Learn more about Leisle Chung's story here and more on upcoming movie screenings here.