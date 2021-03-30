Boyfriend accused of murder after young mother’s death in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after a 23-year-old woman died after being found inside a south Colorado Springs motel, police say her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It was just after midnight in late September when officers found Elena Alinj in critical condition at the Sun Springs Motel on S. Nevada Ave. She died at the hospital the next day. Investigators noted that she had "multiple injuries" and the El Paso County Coroner's Office ruled her death as a homicide by blunt force trauma and strangulation.

During the investigation, police met Alinj's boyfriend, 24-year-old Marvin Gabriel Santiago. He was in the room at the time and was interviewed by police, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department, but no arrest was made.

On Tuesday, CSPD said that detectives got enough information for a warrant to arrest Santiago for first-degree murder. The warrant was issued on March 4, however, investigators had to track him down by looking in Colorado Springs and Florida with the help of the United States Marshals Service.

CSPD said Santiago turned himself in to the El Paso County Jail on March 26, and he's still being held in custody.

We're working on getting more details about what led to Santiago's arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 719-444-7000.