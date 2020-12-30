Colorado Springs police continue to investigate murder of young mother

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the death of Elena Alinj, 23, a young mother from Albania.

According to CSPD, officers arrived at 12:48 at the Sun Springs Motel off S. Nevada Ave. on Sept. 28.

At the scene, police discovered Alinj unresponsive in a motel room. She was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives from the Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit took over the investigation and interviewed Alinj's boyfriend, who was also at the motel.

On Sept. 29, Alinj died at the hospital and on Sept. 30 the El Paso County Coroner's Office completed an autopsy. Detectives received the completed autopsy report on Dec. 7, which stated Alinj died from blunt force injuries and strangulation. The coroner's office officially ruled her death a homicide.



A GoFundMe was set up to help transport her body back to her parents in Albania. In total, $75,310 was raised for funeral expenses. On Nov. 27, an update on the page came from her parents, thanking everyone who donated and saying Alinj was laid to rest in her hometown of Leshnice.

The GoFundMe said Alinj came to America five years ago and now leaves behind an 11-month-old daughter.

According to CSPD, Alinj is the 38th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020, at this time last year there were 24 investigated homicides.

Police say the DVASA Unit is still actively investigating this case, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)-634-7867