Fort Carson celebrates new Ammunition Supply Point with ribbon-cutting ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRD) -- The Fort Carson Army Field Support Battalion will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly built Ammunition Supply Point (ASP) Friday.

The ceremony will highlight the advances of the new ASP, which took two years and over $18 million to complete, and how these advances will help train Soldiers in the proper management of ammunition and explosives.

The former ASP was built between 1964 – 1965, with additional buildings constructed in 1979. Over time they became too small with cramped quarters for workers and limited internet access for the automation systems.

The new ASP buildings are larger and support more efficient servicing of units, which increases Soldier readiness for Fort Carson, the Colorado National Guard, and Army Reserve forces who also train here or in the local area.

The ASP stores and issues all ammunitions in support of unit training, pre-mobilization training, mobilization training, and deployment.