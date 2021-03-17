Police identify woman found dead on Old Pueblo Road, homicide investigation underway

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The woman who was found dead south of Fountain earlier this week has been identified by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and a homicide investigation is now underway.

According to the EPCSO, Alison Cantrell, 33, was the victim found deceased at Old Pueblo Road and Midway Ranch Road Monday afternoon.

Cantrell's cause of death hasn't been released yet, but the sheriff's office says her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff's office says this is an active investigation. If you have information, you're encouraged to call 719-520-6666.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.