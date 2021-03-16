CDOT warns of blizzard conditions for southeast Colorado

Top Stories

(KRDO) -- It's another round of snow for Colorado Tuesday evening, but this time the major impacts will be hitting the southern and southeastern sections of the state. Now the Colorado Department of Transportation is warning travelers to stay off the roads in southeastern Colorado because of blizzard and white-out conditions possible due to the snow.

Drivers north of Colorado Springs already saw the impacts of what blowing snow can do to the roads when Interstate 25 was shut down after this weekend's winter storm. CDOT says it anticipates "numerous highway closures during the storm," which could start Tuesday evening.

CDOT says crews will initially focus on clearing primary routes like I-25 and Highways 50, 160, and 287. However, you should be prepared for sudden road closures.

