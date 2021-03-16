WEATHER ALERT: Accumulating snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Weather

WEATHER ALERT: Another round of snow is in the forecast for Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with rain and snow developing late this afternoon and tonight. Snow will be heavier south of Pueblo tonight.

TONIGHT: Snow for tonight into the early hours of Wednesday morning. We'll see higher snow accumulations from Pueblo south to the New Mexico border. SNOW TOTALS: Colo Springs 1-3", Pueblo 2-3", Walsenburg 8-12", and 6-8" across the eastern plains.

EXTENDED: Snow will quickly come to an end by Wednesday afternoon with clearing skies and warmer temperatures through the end of the week. Highs by Saturday will climb into the mid and upper-60s. A chance for precipitation returns Sunday night and Monday.