Multiple crashes reported along I-25 South Gap Project

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple crashes have been reported on northbound I-25 between Castle Rock and Lone Tree.

According to CSP Castle Rock, several injuries have been reported.

As of 1:00 p.m., CSP castle Rock announced Troop 1C is on traffic advisory for Douglas and Arapahoe County.

That means if you're involved in a crash, no one is injured, everyone presents a Diver's license, and everyone presents insurance, you're asked to do an online counter-report rather than call the police.

Troop 1C - Serving Douglas and Arapahoe County is now on Accident Alert.



If you’re involved in a crash & no one is injured, everyone presents a Driver’s license, & everyone can present insurance, please do an online counter report. pic.twitter.com/WV4NcrQoKC — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) March 13, 2021

CDOT warned drivers of the possible dangers of driving through the I-25 South Gap project during Saturday's snowstorm.

People are advised to avoid all non-essential trips.

CDOT encourages people to check road conditions if they have to be on the roads.

No word on exactly how many accidents have happened, or the extent of injuries reported.