Suspected drunk driver hits pedestrian on the sidewalk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- CSPD said a man who was reportedly under the influence, hit a pedestrian Saturday night, who was sitting on a sidewalk.

According to police, around 7:35 pm on Saturday, a man drove into a business parking lot in the 1800 block of South Nevada Avenue, traveled through a parking space, and onto the sidewalk at the front of the business.

The driver of the car, who police identified as Daniel Rodrigo, struck a pedestrian seated on the sidewalk, then backed up. Witnesses to the incident contacted CSPD and detained the driver until police arrived.

The pedestrian sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. Police said alcohol was determined as a factor in the crash, and Rodrigo was arrested for vehicular assault.