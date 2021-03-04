Mistake delays some unemployment tax forms from reaching Coloradans

Top Stories

AVONDALE, Colo. (KRDO) — Mike Koral is waiting on a new tax document from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment before he can finish filing his 2020 taxes.

“It took me about three hours to get to anyone,” said Koral. “The guy just told me it must have been a mistake; so they must have taken it offline. And he said, 'Give it a week.' I gave it a week and it never showed up anywhere.”

According to CDLE, “Some 1099-G documents provided to claimants both electronically and by mail in January 2021 included an incorrect Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN). Documents featuring this error have been removed from claimant accounts within the MyUI+ application and will be replaced with corrected documents. Claimants who received a 1099-G document with the incorrect TIN by mail will receive a corrected copy.”

Koral is unsure if that’s the same issue delaying his 1099-G. Whatever it is, he hopes it will be resolved soon so he can get any tax refund headed his way.

“I really need the extra boost too,” he said. “I have a son to support. I have a family.”

Koral told KRDO Newschannel 13 he lost his job at McDonald’s in March 2020 when the pandemic first hit. He said his search for re-employment hasn’t landed him a job yet.

CDLE lists other instructions for people missing their 1099-G forms on its website. People must make all requests for 2020 1099-Gs before March 31, 2021, in order to receive the form for this tax year. Forms requested after that date will have to be filed with next year’s taxes.