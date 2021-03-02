Victim identified after weekend shooting in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police have identified the woman who was found with a gunshot wound after officers responded to a traffic crash Saturday morning in Colorado Springs.

CSPD officers were called to the crash near 3500 S. Chelton Loop at about 3:53 a.m. Saturday when they found a dead woman who had been shot.

According to an update from investigators on Tuesday, the woman was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as 49-year-old Margie Crowe.

Police say they're investigating the death as a homicide, but no information has been released about any possible suspects.

If you have any information or if you witnessed the crash, you're urged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

We're working on getting more details on the homicide investigation.