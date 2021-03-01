Phase 1B.3 of vaccine distribution set to begin in Colorado; people 60+ next in line

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting this Friday, Coloradans age 60 and up will have their chance to get the vaccine. Along with 60-plus, people with two or more chronic health conditions as well as grocery store and manufacturing workers will also be eligible for the shot.

Governor Jared Polis said, “If you’re 60 and up in Colorado you can schedule an appointment with your local pharmacy, community health clinic, you will be able to participate in any of the standup clinics across the state.”

However, Gov. Polis says that moving to the next phase doesn't mean we're done with frontline healthcare workers or people 65 and older. The state is just trying to keep things moving.

“As some states are on the side of too narrow eligibility where once your up you don’t have to wait but it slows down the vaccine distribution because you wait until every one of the last prior group gets it and then you move on and then there are states that are way behind us and getting vaccines into arms which is at the end of the day how we end the pandemic.”

Some groups who were originally part of phase 1B.3 have been moved to phase 1B.4, including restaurant workers. So they'll have to wait just a little longer to get their vaccines.

Polis says that phase should start around March 21st before the second and final phase starts in late April or early May.

“It might change a day or two based on exact supply. I hope it can be moved up to March 18th, worst case it might March 22nd or 23rd but around March 21st we will be expanding to anyone age 50 and up will be able to get the vaccine,” said Polis.