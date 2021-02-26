Skip to Content
COVID vaccines available to Coloradans 60+, grocery workers on March 5

These are syringes loaded with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that people over the age of 60 and several other groups of people will be able to start getting COVID-19 vaccines beginning March 5.

The new phase of vaccines, 1B.3 includes people over 60, anyone over the age of 16 with two or more comorbidities, and agricultural/grocery workers.

Phase 1B.4 will expand the vaccine distribution list to a vast amount of employees, including restaurant workers. That phase will have about 2.5 million Coloradans, according to state health officials. That phase is expected to start on March 21 at the earliest.

Phase 2, which will be for the general public, is expected to start later. An exact date hasn't been announced.

State health officials also announced that they're expecting a third vaccine to be approved Friday. The third vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, only requires one dose.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

