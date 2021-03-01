Burglar abandons truck in attempted ATM robbery

Top Stories



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A person abandoned a pickup truck early Monday morning after a failed burglary attempt of an ATM machine.

CSPD said that around 3:45 am Monday, they were notified that an alarm for an ATM at a bank located in the 1200 block of Interquest Parkway had been activated, and the camera feed was no longer working.

According to police, when officers arrived on-scene, they found an abandoned pickup truck, still running, backed up to the ATM machine with a tow strap hooked up from the truck to the ATM.

Due to the position of the ATM, police said it appeared that they were not able to break into the machine, and were unable to get it into the pickup.

Police said they discovered the pickup truck used in the attempted burglary, was stolen sometime during the night.