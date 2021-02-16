Pueblo County commissioners express concern about possible early closing of Xcel’s Comanche #3 power plant

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Comanche #3 coal-fired power plant was scheduled for closure by 2040 but now may shut down sooner -- creating economic issues for the area, a county commissioner said Tuesday.

Commissioner Garrison Ortiz told KRDO NewsChannel 13 that the early closure possibility is based not on specific information, but on "chatter that we've heard from political groups that the plant could be targeted."

Speaking at Tuesday's regular board meeting, Ortiz voiced concern about the possibility, saying that it would eliminate high-paying jobs and property tax revenue that would fund several important capital improvement projects.

"If the plant closes early, we lose around 100 jobs with an average annual salary of $80,000," he said. "Those are the jobs that we want, the jobs that bring up our workforce and help people stay and remain in Pueblo."

The commissioner said that extending the historic Riverwalk, extending Joe Martinez Boulevard and expanding the Runyon Field sports complex are among the projects targeted for funding by the plant's property tax revenue.

Those projects, Ortiz said, have been designed and are nearly ready for construction.

"You're also talking about the library district, the school district, the city, the county, the Lower Arkansas (Valley Water Conservancy District) and others that receive annually over $15 million," he said.

It's unclear whether Comanche #3 has generated the kind of opposition regarding emissions, environmental impact and eyesore complaints that led Colorado Springs Utilities to schedule closing its Drake power plant a decade earlier than originally scheduled.

"The renewable side is coming to the forefront as technology and science advance," Ortiz said. "But we also have some practical realities that we're trying to deal with, as well."

The commissioner said that local leaders had similar concerns when, in the fall of 2019, Xcel announced it would close two sister plants -- Comanche #1 and #2 -- in 2022 and 2025, respectively.

At the time, Xcel said that those closures will eliminate 85 jobs and affected workers can find other jobs within the company.

The trio of plants are part of the same complex, with Comanche #3 being the newest and is believed to be Colorado's largest coal-fired plant.

Xcel plans to replace the electricity produced at Comanche #1 and #2 with power provides by wind, solar, and battery storage.

How an early closure of Comanche #3 would affect Xcel's energy portfolio is unknown at this point.

County commissioners and Xcel are working to release statements Tuesday to provide more specifics about the situation.

Ortiz told KRDO NewsChannel 13 that commissioners may provide more details at its meeting next Tuesday.