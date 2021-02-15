UCHealth in Aurora sees record number of frostbite patients

Top Stories

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- UCHealth says more than two dozen patients were hospitalized due to frostbite Monday at the Anschutz Campus in Aurora.

According to UCHealth, 26 patients are at the Burn and Frostbite Center, which is a record for the medical center. UCHealth says the intense cold this month has led to the spike in patients.

UCHealth says frostbite can happen fast: at -5 degrees and a wind speed of 30 mph, frostbite can start in 10 minutes. Symptoms include numbness, pale color to the skin, clumsy movements, pain that persists for 45 minutes after rewarming, or increased discoloration after rewarming.

If you suspect you have frostbite, UCHealth says you should remove wet clothing and get into a warm environment, avoid rubbing the area, and immediately seek medical attention.