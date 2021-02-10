Colorado has sold about $10 billion worth of marijuana
DENVER - New data released by the Colorado Department of Revenue shows that state businesses have sold about $10 billion of marijuana since the plant was legalized for recreational use in 2014.
The figures released Tuesday indicate that marijuana sales in 2020 hit an all-time high for one year with $2.19 billion in total revenue, up from $1.75 billion in 2019.
Marijuana revenue from 2020 surpassed figures from 2019 by the end of October.
The state reported that tax and fee revenue from marijuana sales since 2014 has totaled about $1.63 billion.
Comments
1 Comment
And thinking they are taking the “high ground” no pun intended, Colorado Springs has isolated itself not selling recreational marijuana, and has received NO tax money but still absorbed all the homeless and bums that just buy it in the county but then utilize and “camp” in the City! Brilliant!