Co. Springs City Council finalizes plan for excess revenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs City Council is giving a final vote to a plan on spending $1.8 million in excess revenue from 2019, in addition to several other items on the agenda.

Council members will also be voting for the first time on a plan to spend $5 million in federal funding on affordable housing to combat homelessness.

Tuesday, councilmembers made the official proclamation to honor Black History Month in Colorado Springs.

Randy Royal was also officially confirmed as the new Colorado Springs Fire Chief.

We'll have information from Tuesday's city council meeting throughout the day. Check back for updates.