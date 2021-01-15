New Colorado Springs Fire Chief named

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs didn't have to go far to find its new Fire Chief -- Deputy Fire Chief Randy Royal has been named as Chief Ted Collas' replacement following Collas' retirement in March.

Royal has been with the Colorado Springs Fire Department for 34 years, serving in a "chief officer" role for 16 of those years.

“Randy understands the unique needs of our community, and his experience includes leadership roles during the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires," said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. "We had several great candidates from across the country, but ultimately we chose to select a highly-qualified, long-time member of our community. I’m very happy to announce that Deputy Chief Randy Royal will serve as the next Colorado Springs Fire Chief.”

Suthers had said back in October that the city would conduct a nationwide search for a replacement, but he added he was "certain that we will have strong and well-qualified internal candidates in the mix."

The announcement came as a surprise on Friday, however, and it's not clear if the City of Colorado Springs followed the rules in making the announcement.

According to Colorado law, whenever a state or local public body is looking for a "chief executive officer of an agency, authority, institution, or other entity," it must publicize "the list of all finalists under consideration for the position of chief executive officer no later than fourteen days prior to appointing or employing one of the finalists to fill the position."

Jeffrey Roberts with the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition previously said the city didn't follow this law when announcing the appointment of Vince Niski to Colorado Springs Police Chief. He said that while the term "chief executive officer" isn't defined in the Colorado Open Records Act or the Open Meetings Law, he claims it "logically applies to the person who leads a crucial city agency like a police department."

We've reached out to the City for more information on Royal's appointment.