4th victim dies after shooting at apartment near Fort Carson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Days after three other people were killed in a domestic violence shooting at an apartment in south Colorado Springs, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a fourth victim has died.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. last Wednesday, deputies responded to reports of four people shot inside of an apartment complex on Loomis Ave., which is just north of Fort Carson.

Three of the people died the night of the shooting. The fourth victim died on Thursday, the sheriff's office said Monday.

The victims haven't been identified yet.

Investigators haven't released a motive behind the shooting, only describing the incident as a domestic violence situation and a triple homicide/suicide.