News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms there was a shooting at an apartment complex near Fort Carson Wednesday.

Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to reports of four people injured, no word on the extent of their injuries.

Deputies shut down Loomis Ave. in the 4320 block -area, drivers were advised to avoid the area.

KRDO has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story.