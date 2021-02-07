Colorado State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Manitou Springs

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is investigating following a fatal crash Sunday evening near Manitou Springs.

According to CSP, an 81-year-old man was driving westbound on Highway 24, when his 2009 Mercedes Benz ran off the roadway while trying to make a left turn.

The vehicle became airborne, crashing into the side of the mountain and then overturned multiple times. The driver was partially ejected and died at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation, but CSP believes speed was a contributing factor.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at (719) 544-2424.