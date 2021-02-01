Pedestrian dies after crash near Citadel Mall

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police say a 49-year-old man who was hit by a car while crossing the street Saturday night has died from his injuries.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of E. Galley Road and Delaware Drive, which is north of the Citadel Mall. According to police, 49-year-old Phillip Bonilla was trying to cross Galley but wasn't in a pedestrian crosswalk when he was hit by a black Hyundai.

Police say Bonilla was taken to the hospital Saturday but died from his injuries on Sunday.

The driver of the Hyundai was cooperative with investigators. No charges have been filed.

Police say this is the third traffic fatality in the city so far this year.