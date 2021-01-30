Police investigating crash near Citadel mall, intersection temporarily closed

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian, near the Citadel mall.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection at Galley Road and Delaware Drive around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, for an injury-related crash. The department's major crash team was called in to assist.

The pedestrian involved was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police closed Galley Road between North Academy Boulevard and Reinhardt Drive, while working to clear the scene. The closure is expected to last a few hours.