Man shot dead at Pueblo apartment complex

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department said that a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at an apartment complex.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers responded to a "shots fired" call around 3:22 am on Sunday at the Casa Del Sol Apartments in the 1700 block of Constitution Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground dead with at least one apparent gunshot wound and other nondescript injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that a disturbance took place prior to the victim being shot, and at least one vehicle fled the scene right after the shooting occurred.



Police have not released any information about the suspect and no arrests have been made. Police said the identity of the victim will be released pending next-of-kin notification.

The PPD would like anyone with any information about the shooting to call Detective Jonathan McCluskey at (719) 553-3294, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or go to the Pueblo Crime Stoppers website.