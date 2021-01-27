Police identify victim shot at Colorado Springs apartment complex

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police identified the victim who was killed in a shooting this weekend at the Thrive at Elevation apartment complex.

CSPD says 35-year-old Ebonyneke Futrell was shot early Saturday morning at the apartment complex.

Investigators say two groups at the apartment complex were involved in a disturbance, at which point a suspect fired at least one round from a firearm, hitting Futrell.

The shooting is currently being investigated as a homicide, but no information about a suspect has been released at this time.

We're working on getting more information on what led to the disturbance and shooting.