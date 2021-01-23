Early morning shooting at Springs apartment complex leaves one woman dead

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The CSPD said one woman died early Saturday morning, after being shot at an apartment complex in southeastern Colorado Springs.

CSPD said around 5:30 am on Saturday, they received a report of a shooting, from the Thrive at Elevation Apartments located at 1810 Monterey Rd.

According to police, when they arrived on-scene, they found a woman who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives said their preliminary investigation indicated that two groups at the apartment complex were involved in a disturbance, at which point an unknown suspect fired at least one round from a firearm, striking the

victim. The shooting is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is being asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.

