CSFD: Fire near Garden of the Gods due to careless cigarette disposal

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department says the grass fire that happened down the road from Garden of the Gods was started by a cigarette that wasn't disposed of properly.

CSFD posted an aerial video of the fire that started Wednesday afternoon near 30th and Water Street.

CSFD said Thursday that the fire was "caused by careless disposal of a cigarette." It's not clear if a suspect was identified or if charges will be filed related to the fire.

Firefighters quickly got on scene and were able to contain the flames before dark. The blaze had burned about five acres before containment was set up.

No structures were lost in the fire, and no injuries were reported.