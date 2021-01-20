Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to grass fire in West Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a reported grass fire.

According to firefighters, the fire was reported at N. 30th St. and Water St. and has currently burned one acre.

Smoke can be seen coming from that area. KRDO has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated as more information comes in.

Shelby Filangi

