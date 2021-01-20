Firefighters respond to grass fire in West Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a reported grass fire.

According to firefighters, the fire was reported at N. 30th St. and Water St. and has currently burned one acre.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD units are responding to a reported 1 acre grass fire at N 30th St and Water St. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 20, 2021

Smoke can be seen coming from that area. KRDO has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated as more information comes in.