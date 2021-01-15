Las Animas County Clerk and Recorder accused of DUI, domestic violence

Top Stories

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Las Animas County Clerk and Recorder Patricia Vigil has been arrested twice in the past week and is facing charges of DUI, careless driving, harassment, and domestic violence.

According to court records, Vigil is facing the DUI charge from an incident on Jan. 8 in Castle Rock. We're still awaiting an affidavit to learn more about that charge.

Then, on Jan. 14, police officers in Trinidad were called to a home for a disturbance call and witnessed Vigil elbow her husband in the stomach following an argument.

According to the affidavit for Vigil's arrest on Thursday, officers were initially called for the disturbance, and Vigil's husband voluntarily went to a detox facility since he had recently consumed alcohol. Later, officers had to go back to the home and found Vigil outside of the garage upset with her husband because he wouldn't give her keys to his truck. Police noted that Patricia was under the influence of alcohol and being aggressive towards officers and other people in the area. The officers tried mediating between the two, but then Patricia demanded that one of them leave the home. The yelling continued as the pair went outside, and that's when officers say they saw Patricia elbow her husband in the stomach.

It's not clear if Vigil is facing administrative discipline from the county at this time, but we're working on getting more details.