List of Colorado’s most dangerous trails released Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Louisiana-based satellite tracking and communications company has released a list of the most dangerous trails in Colorado.

The list is based on the number of rescues conducted and emergency GPS signals near those trails.

According to the list, among the most dangerous are the Crestone Traverse, Jagged Mountain, Longs Peak and Maroon Bells.

The release, from SPOT LLC, doesn't specify which trails in the Pikes Peak region qualify as dangerous.

Because hiking is such a popular activity in Colorado, KRDO NewsChannel 13 will work to get more details and local reaction.