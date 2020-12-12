Colorado Springs nonprofit hands out free pet food once a month

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs nonprofit wants to make sure the financial strain of the pandemic doesn't separate pets from their owners.

Harley's Hope is handing out free pet food drive-thru style in the Church For All Nations parking lot the second Saturday of every month for fur families in need.

With the help of the Colorado Pet Pantry, Harley's Hope says it's handed out more than 20,000 pounds of pet food since June.

"The volunteers love coming out to do this because they feel like they're really helping and they are, but it is sad to see so many families in need," founder Cynthia Bullock told KRDO during an interview Saturday.

Cynthia Bullock started the foundation in 2010 after her dog, Harley, died from cancer.

She believes a pet's love is unconditional, and that people and pets deserve to be together, even when, and especially when, times are tough.

She said the food helps that happen, and it's even more necessary this time of year.

"It's one less thing that they have to worry about, it's one less thing they have to pay for if they're on unemployment or struggling financially, which so many people are," she explained.

In addition to free pet food, Harley's Hope also handed out new, donated coats and sweaters for dogs and cats, special holiday dog treats and bags of Colorado Kitty Pot Catnip this Saturday.

Last month they ran out of food, so they're asking for you to help however you can.

"We also help with grants for major and emergency veterinary care and a lot of people in need of that assistance as well," Cynthia said. "So if you're looking for a worthy cause, we feel that Harley's Hope is a very worthy cause and we would welcome your donation."

Harley's Hope is also looking for volunteers to hand out donations.

Click here for more information on how you can receive assistance, or get involved with the foundation.