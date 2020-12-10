The Resource Exchange to host Drive-Thru Santa event this Saturday

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Resource Exchange will host a special Drive-Thru Santa event Saturday, December 12th with local favorite, Santa Joe.

Volunteers from TRE, the Empty Stocking Fund, partner agencies, and first responders will gather in the TRE parking lot to welcome the public and spread holiday cheer in this fun, safe setting.

In attendance will be a vintage firetruck, police cruisers, and sheriff’s vehicles from the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Colorado Springs Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, respectively.

Treat bags will be distributed safely by cheerful elves and Santa will wave and say hello to children and families from a safe distance. Attendees will remain in their vehicles for the duration of the event. A suggested $10 donation per car benefits the Empty Stocking Fund.