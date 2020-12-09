Covid-19 outbreak confirmed at Springs Rescue Mission

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Springs Rescue Mission shelter in Colorado Springs announced on Wednesday that it is dealing with its first COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began earlier this year.

According to the Springs Rescue Mission, the outbreak officially started on Oct. 25; now there are at least 15 positive cases linked to the Colorado Springs shelter.

SRM says the outbreak includes staffers and residents of the New Life program.

According to the shelter, when unhoused individuals are found symptomatic during screening at the shelter, they are "immediately referred to the isolation shelter for testing" at City Auditorium in downtown Colorado Springs.

Springs Rescue Mission says it's evaluating potential risks of exposure to the homeless community, and its volunteers are keeping up with "layers of safety" protocols, including:

screening all guests for symptoms upon shelter entry;

providing ready access to hand sanitizer and masks to all guests, volunteers and staff;

increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting;

encouraging “social distancing” and other CDC-recommended selfcare techniques;

implementing head-to-toe sleeping strategies in all shelter programs;

posting signage related to and encouraging best practices in cleanliness and safety;

requiring all staff, guests and clients to wash and sanitize hands upon entry;

referring anyone with symptoms to seek appropriate medical attention; and

requiring volunteers and non-essential staff to remain home/work remotely.

SRM didn't give the conditions of those who tested positive for coronavirus; it's not clear if any of the staffers or residents needed to be hospitalized.