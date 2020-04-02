Isolation shelter for homeless COVID-19 patients to open soon in Colorado Springs

Health

As authorities in the Colorado Springs area prepare for an expected surge in COVID-19 patients at hospitals and other medical facilities, an effort continues to help another vulnerable segment of the population.

The old City Auditorium downtown has been converted into an isolation shelter for homeless patients infected by or exposed to the virus.

Green cots line the auditorium's main floor; the shelter will hold between 70-100 patients.

Officials say hospitals will refer patients -- in advance -- to the shelter, and walk-in patients won't be admitted without going through the proper channels.

The Springs Rescue Mission is among a dozen local agencies teaming up to establish the facility and provide staffing, security, two daily meals, transportation, health and safety oversight, medical supplies, clothing and showers.

The shelter's 4 p.m. Wednesday opening was postponed because of what officials described as unexpected issues with insurance and staffing.

"This will offer the same quality of care that most patients will receive at home," said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for the county's health department. "And it will prevent patients here from spreading the disease."